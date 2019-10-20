Drivers are urged to drive carefully as fog hits Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

A cyclist shrouded in early morning fog in Sharjah. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Foggy conditions were back on Sunday morning, as the weather bureau issued an alert in parts of the UAE, and such conditions are forecasted to return every day of this week.

The National Center of Meteorology has warned UAE residents about fog and mist formation and issued yellow and red alerts until 8.30am today. Parts of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are especially affected.

It was foggy around Sharjah Airport area, Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, and Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Minhad area in Dubai.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully until the fog clears up.

The relative humidity is currently around 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 90 per cent in Dubai.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in the eastern region. These clouds may be convective at times and expected to cause rain.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15-25km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Similar weather conditions are expected throughout the weekend and the week ahead, with Thursday forecasted to be slightly windier.