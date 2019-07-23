File photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents heading towards Abu Dhabi this morning, have been asked to be cautious as there is a possibility of fog formation along the route.

The National Centre of Meteorology’s daily weather forecast has issued a yellow warning for residents, asking them to be wary of fog in the internal parts of Abu Dhabi, in the morning.

If you’re driving in foggy conditions, take precautions as visibility can be low.

In general, the day is looking fair to partly cloudy across the UAE.. Humidity levels will be between 60 per cent to 70 per cent during the evening, and the weather might be slightly favourable for an evening stroll.

Winds will also blow over some parts, at a speed of 25km/h to 35km/h.