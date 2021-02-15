Dubai: UAE residents woke up to another foggy morning as thick fog covered various parts of the country, affecting visibility.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy at times.
Mist formation was reported in almost all parts of the UAE like, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and other internal and coastal regions.
The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the foggy conditions.
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as visibility is reduced.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Tuesday, with a probability of mist formation again over some coastal and internal areas, like in Abu Dhabi.
The relative humidity is currently at 90 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 18°C with foggyskies.
The winds are expected to blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea are expected to be relatively calm.