Dubai: UAE residents can expect foggy conditions at night on Friday and early morning on Saturday, so be careful if you are planning to drive late.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Saturday morning with mist formation over some coastal and internal areas such as Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in mid 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 15°C.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is expected to get rough gradually at night, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.