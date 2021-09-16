Winds are expected to blow dust and sand, and humidity to increase at night

Foggy weather Image Credit: CLint Egbert/Gulf News

UAE motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog covers some parts of the emirate.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 8.30am,” today.

Also, the NCM has predicted that there is a chance of rainfall in the Eastern and Southern parts of the country. Some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation and rain.

According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy and hazy at times.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 46.4°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 3.15pm.

The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 22-26°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be high in the UAE, ranging between 75-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.