Dubai: With clear weather and morning temperatures around 21°C in Dubai, the weather will be perfect if you are heading outdoors.
According the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today the weather across the UAE will be clear and partly cloudy. "Low clouds will increase over some areas," according to the NCM, however, no rain has been predicted for the day.
The NCM issued red and yellow alerts in Al Ain, warning motorists of fog and reduced horizontal visibility on roads, till 9am.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 25-29°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 15-19°C.
Temperature lows are expected to drop below 10°C in the mountainous regions. The lowest temperature recorded yesterday was 6.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds through the day."
The NCM added that relative humidity will increase towards night and is expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas."
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be moderately rough, the NCM added.