Seas are expected to be moderate, temperatures will be between 27°C to 31°C

File photo. The early morning fog in Abu Dhabi was captured by Gulf News reader Beno Saradzic. He said: “I woke up and saw all the mist.” Image Credit: Beno Saradzic/ Gulf News Reader

UAE weather: Motorists traveling to or from Abu Dhabi, stay cautious as there is a fog alert this morning.

Alerts:

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow and red warning for residents to be alert for foggy weather that is expected to last till 9am on Monday, February 17.

The yellow alert advised residents and motorists in the area to be on the look out for poor visibility of less than 1,000 meters on the road.

Mist formation was also reported on these areas, with the NCM also warning of low clouds that could hamper visibility further.

There have been reports of patches of fog at the Abu Dhabi-Al Ail road, and parts of Bateen airport. If you’re heading to or from these areas, drive slowly to avoid accidents.

Weather during the day:

The relative humidity is expected to be 74 per cent. And, temperatures across the emirates are expected to be between 27°C to 31°C in the internal areas.

In general, your day will be fair to partly cloudy. Residents can expect overcast skies in the UAE.