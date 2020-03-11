High humidity leads to fog and mist formation, drivers need to be extremely careful or avoid driving until the fog clears up. Image Credit: Gulf News

Shreya Bhatia, Reader Interactivity journalist

UAE weather: Fog and mist formation has been reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, especially near the coast, so be alert for poor visibility.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow-red alert for residents to take precautions as visibility is going to be less than 1,000 meters.

For areas along the coast with the red warning, the NCM advised residents to wait for the fog to clear, and then continue their journey, to avoid any accidents.

If you’re heading to or from Abu Dhabi, take precautions and avoid speeding in such hazy conditions.

In general, your day is going to be fair to partly cloudy. Seas are expected to be moderate. Strong winds will also be blowing at a speed of 15 to 25km/h across the emirates.