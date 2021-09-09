Dubai: Be careful if you are hitting the road early this morning as a fog alert has been issued in parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah and mountainous areas. Cloud formation is expected to especially increase in the afternoon.
This morning, the NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to fog formation in parts of Abu Dhabi, which is causing hindered visibility on the roads. The misty conditions are expected to stay till 9am.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and early morning on Friday over some coastal and internal areas, such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The maximum relative humidity is expected to reach up to 95 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 42 °C ‐ 47 °C.
Dubai is currently at 31 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.