Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a fall in temperatures on Monday, April 6.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, your day is looking fair to partly cloudy in general. Humidity levels might increase tonight and early morning tomorrow.

In general, you can expect overcast skies today, with strong winds blowing over parts of the UAE. Fog and mist formation is expected, so if you have an essential job and are outdoor, take precautions.