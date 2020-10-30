UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country with a chance of rainfall in Al Ain and Fujairah.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 -36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds are also expected to blow, at a speed of 15– 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Humidity will be at 75-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
Due to the humidity, mist and fog formation is expected early morning on Saturday, especially over the coastal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.