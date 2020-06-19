UAE weather: Planning an outdoor activity? UAE residents can expect a drop in temperature today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures are expected to come down on Friday, June 19.
The NCM stated that there will be a fall in temperatures near the coast. In general, your day is looking cloudy and humid.
It has been humid all week and such sultry weather is expected to continue till Saturday morning. Humidity will be between 70 per cent to 90 percentage.
Such conditions might cause fog and most formation early Saturday morning, so if you’re driving, we advise you to take precautions.
Light to moderate winds will be blowing over parts of the UAE. Temperatures are expected to be between 44-48°C.