Relative humidity will increase during night and Friday morning

Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE residents will have a pleasant weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair to partly cloudy in general in UAE. The relative humidity increases during night and Friday morning.

We can expect some light to moderate north easterly to north westerly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr.

Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be moderate.

Current temperature in Dubai is 22 °C.