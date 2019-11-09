Dubai: Up to 7-foot waves could be kicked up offshore UAE in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea as the sea is expected to be moderate becoming rough today, Saturday.

On-shore waves could go up to 4 feet, according to weathermen.

UAE residents can, meanwhile, expect some rainfall over scattered areas so it is advisable to always bring your umbrella or raincoat.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful while driving due to slippery roads.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas of the country, becoming convective and rainy at times, especially over the coasts, islands, northern and eastern areas.

We can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 - 28 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr.