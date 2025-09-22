UAE weather: Cloudy at times with a slight decrease in temperatures

Rain clouds are expected in some parts of the country along with dusty skies
Dubai: The country will experience a slight decrease in temperatures today. Temperatures highs are expected to reach 40-44°C in most parts of the UAE today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology: "[The weather will be] fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime over some internal areas. With another slight decrease in temperatures over some internal areas."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 37-42°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds at times, especially Northward and Eastward, will cause blowing dust during the day, reducing the horizontal visibility.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Relative humidity will hit 85-90 per cent today.
The conditions at sea is also forecast to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
