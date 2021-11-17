Planning of going out? Don’t forget to carry your umbrella as there is a chance of rainfall in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Umm Al-Quwain.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas, with a chance of rainfall.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 34 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 23 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 33.4 °C in Aryla Island at 12.00 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman.