Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty to partly cloudy weather in the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times. There is a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon, and it might be associated with rainfall.
The weather bureau has issued dust alert today. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly as dusty conditions will hinder visibility on the roads.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 38°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 44.8°C in Abu Al Abyad in Abu Dhabi at 3pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing and suspended dust and sand.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Such weather conditions will persist throughout the week. It will be dusty to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall until Friday, with a decrease in temperatures.