Going outdoors? Don’t forget to bring an umbrella as it might rain in some parts of the UAE.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, maybe associated with light rainfall over some areas especially Northern areas and islands. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 17 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 29.3 °C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 3pm UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Wednesday morning over some Western internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.