There have been reports of rain in some parts of the UAE

Fog masks the tall building of Shaikh Zayed Road early on Friday. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, if you’re taking advantage of the weekend and going for a road trip, fog formation on the roads is going to require you to be extra cautious.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, parts of the UAE will see fog formation in the morning.

Relative humidity is likely to increase at night and early morning on Sunday, so wear lighter materials to avoid feeling hot. There have been plenty of reports about fog and mist formation this week.

Yesterday, in parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, light rain was reported.

Changing weather often is a time where people tend to fall sick, as immune systems may be compromised - we recommend a healthy dose of Vitamin C to keep your resistance to illness up.