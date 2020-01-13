People in Jebel Jais area in Ras Al Khaima Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: The rough UAE weather seen since the weekend, which flooded roads and cancelled flights, eased up on Monday, with a chance of “some rain” forecasted till Wednesday in parts of the country.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a probability of some rain – particularly over the islands, and some coastal, northern and eastern areas – are expected till Wednesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its weather bulletin on Monday.

Thursday and Friday are forecasted to see fair, partly cloudy weather, with no mention of rain in the bulletin.

However, NCM called on motorists to take precautions due to a chance of foggy weather and low visibility, especially in the inland areas.

Cool winds

Cool and breezy conditions will continue into the weekend, with seas moderate to rough at times. The temperature on Monday had dipped to 1.6C on Jebel Jais mountain, the UAE’s highest peak in Ras Al Khaimah, sending down heavy hail.

For the rest of the country, temperatures will range between 12C and 20C in the coastal areas and 3C to 9C in the mountains.

The latest round of winter rains was especially heavy, lasting intermittingly from Thursday to Sunday. Major roads in Dubai and Sharjah were closed, causing huge tailbacks. Also, over 20 flights at Dubai International Airport were cancelled, besides those delayed or diverted.

Authorities worked non-stop to rescue stranded people and clear water and debris from the roads. Between 12am on Thursday and around 7.20am on Sunday, the most amount of rainfall was recorded in Khatam Al Shakla, at 190.4 millimetres.