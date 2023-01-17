Dubai: Don't put your umbrellas away yet, rainy weather is not over in the UAE. The Met office just issued a weather alert confirming that cloudy weather and scattered rainfall is expected later this week, in various parts of the country.
In a video explaining the weather situation from Tuesday, January 17, to Monday, January 23, the National Center of Meteorology said: “The country during this period is affected by an extension of various upper air and surface low-pressure systems.”
From Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon, strong winds will cause dust and sandstorms in some areas. “The country will be under the effect of surface low pressure system from the southwest associated with an upper air trough from the west.
“Northwesterly winds will be strong at times causing blowing dust and sand from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon and then [change direction] becoming easterly to northeasterly winds.”
From Thursday to Monday, the country will see cloudy weather and scattered rainfall. According to the NCM: “From Thursday to Monday, the country will be under the effect of an extension of low-pressure system from the east accompanied by an upper air stream merging from the west with a cold air mass.
“Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some northern, eastern, coastal areas, and islands over spaced periods of time.”
The country will also experience, “a significant decrease in temperatures,” the Met office added.
Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon, becoming moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, in the following days.