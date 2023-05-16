Dubai: Today’s weather will be dusty, sunny and partly cloudy across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy and dusty at times especially over some western areas. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 41°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 33 to 37°C in the coastal areas and islands and 27 to 32°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 19.4°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 4.14am
The highest temperature was recorded at 44.6°C in Kalba in Sharjah at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds in the Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough to moderate during daytime, becoming slight by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.