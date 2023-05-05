Dubai: Today’s weather will be dusty and sunny across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 38°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 28 to 33°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 to 27°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 12.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 5.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 40.1°C in Al Dhaid, Sharjah at 3.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds eastward and moderate to fresh winds, causing blowing dust and sand especially westward during daytime. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough by daytime, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.