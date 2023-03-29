Dubai: Today’s weather is going to be dusty and sunny to partly cloudy across the UAE. Motorists should drive with caution as dust might reduce horizontal visibility on some UAE roads. If you suffer from dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime and cloudy at times Northward. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 27 and 33°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 32°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 24°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 11.1°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 34.3°C in Umm Zamoul in Al Ain at 2.15pm.
We can expect moderate to Fresh winds and strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand in the Westerly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate at times in Oman Sea.