Dusty skies conceal the beautiful Dubai skyline in the distance. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned UAE residents about rough conditions at sea starting Monday and ending on Wednesday.

UAE residents can expect cloudy skies getting hazy at times across the emirates.

According to NCM, skies across the emirates will be looking partly cloudy, with dust and sand blowing up especially during the daytime due to the wind.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.

Due to the conditions, motorists are warned about poor horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough at times.

A yellow warning has been issued to residents due to rough seas. Residents are warned to “be on the lookout” as waves with a height of 7 feet are expected to form offshore. Such conditions are expected to last till Wednesday morning.

The temperature is expected to be in the high 30s, hitting 40 °C in some areas.