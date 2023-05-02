Dubai: Heading outdoors? Be cautious as it is expected to be dusty across the UAE on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be dusty and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will decrease significantly westwards, such as in Abu Dhabi.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 41°C in the coastal areas and islands and 23 to 29°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 15.1°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 3.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 42.6°C in Hamim, Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi at 2pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea by night causing blowing dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility.
Winds in the Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.