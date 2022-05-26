Dubai: Hot and dusty weather continue today in the UAE. Be extra careful when driving as the sandstorm can hinder visibility on the roads.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be hot in general and dusty at times during daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 and 40°C in the coastal areas and islands and 35 and 40°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.2°C in Umm Zamoul Al Ain and Daba Al Fujairah at 3.30pm.
Expect moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand during daytime. Winds in direction of will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.