Highs of 44-48 °C expected in internal areas; Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah to be partly cloudy

File picture: The UAE weather bureau has said that moderate winds throughout the day will be “causing blowing dust". Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Beware, it will be a dusty day in the UAE today. The UAE weather bureau has said that moderate winds throughout the day will be “causing blowing dust”.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather will be mostly sunny across the country, although the eastern regions mainly Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are likely to be partly cloudy. There will be light winds blowing at a speed of 15-25 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h.

In internal areas, the temperature were recorded at a minimum of 30-33 °C with highs expected to reach 44-48 °C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will reach 43-46 °C.

Humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal areas, 80 per cent in internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous region.

Sea is forecast to be relatively calm along UAE’s coastline.

Weekend weather

Temperature readings in the western parts of the country around Abu Dhabi, are likely to see a slight decrease tomorrow. Humidity will be high towards the night and early morning hours on Saturday.