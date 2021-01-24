Dubai: It’s going to be a dusty start to the week with a slight increase in temperatures for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over the north of the UAE, like in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Monday, morning with a probability of mist formation over some western areas, like in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The relative humidity is currently at 69 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air.
The winds are expected to blow, at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 22 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at the sea will be rough at times northwards in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in Oman sea.