Strong winds are causing dust and sand to blow, conditions to continue throughout the day

Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE residents woke up to extremely dusty conditions and strong winds, and it is only going to get sandier as the day progresses.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), strong winds are causing dust and sand to suspend into the air.

A yellow alert has been issued due to the unstable weather conditions.

South-easterly winds will be repeatedly blowing over eastern and internal areas of the country. North-westerly winds will be blowing over coastal and western areas, such as Abu Dhabi an Dubai.

These winds will be blowing at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

These strong winds are associated with suspended dust, resulting in the reduction of the horizontal visibility.

As the day progress, the horizontal visibility will decrease further, especially over coastal areas in the UAE, a representative from the NCM explained.

Currently, the visibility is especially low in the Sweihan area in Al Ain, Al Hamra region and around Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

The NCM also issued a warning about rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf due to the wind.

Additionally, a decrease in temperatures is expected today. The drop will be significant over western areas, according to the NCM.

The skies are looking partly cloudy across the UAE.

Tomorrow, a further decrease in temperatures is expected with hazy conditions continuing.

The dusty conditions are expected to continue till tomorrow late afternoon.