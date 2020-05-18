The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air, motorists cautioned

Dusty conditions in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies and dusty conditions today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds that are associated with rainfall are expected to form in the eastern areas of the country, such as Fujairah.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 30 °C with partly cloudy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.