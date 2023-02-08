Dubai: Heading out today? Be careful as it is dusty across the UAE. If you have dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a gradual decrease in temperatures especially Westward. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 33°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 31°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 21°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 35.8°C in Jabal Al Zana in Al Dhafra area at 3.15pm.
Expect moderate to fresh winds, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime especially Westward. Winds direction from Southwesterly to Northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 35 km per hour.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough by Thursday morning in the Oman Sea.