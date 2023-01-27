Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the closure of Al Asayel Street again today morning due to rainwater flooding.
According to the RTA tweets, Al Asayel Street has been closed in both directions in between Al Maraba’a St. and Kahraman St. due to rainwater accumulation. RTA advised motorists to use First Al Khail St. and Al Khail Rd. as alternative routes.
RTA’s emergency team is dealing with the rain effects to restore smooth traffic flow.
This is the second time that Al Asayel Street has been closed. RTA had earlier closed it for traffic on Thursday due to rainwater but it was opened later in the evening.
Meanwhile, in its weather forecast, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said unstable weather will continue, with various emirates witnessing cloudy weather and more scattered showers until Saturday.