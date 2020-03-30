The relative humidity is expected to increase at night

Dark clouds over Dubai. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with a chances of rainfall in the northern and eastern regions.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

There is a chance of rainfall in eastern and northern regions like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Residents of Fujairah and Al Ain experienced rain earlier today.

There is a drop in temperatures expected. Temperatures across the emirates will be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 25 °C.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog formation eastward.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times.