Be careful if you are hitting the roads, as red and yellow weather alerts, warning motorists of poor visibility due to fog, has been issued in some parts of the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 9.00am”.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. Some low clouds will appear by afternoon Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation and rain.
Temperatures tend to decrease gradually in the day.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 33 and 36°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 17-22°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-34°C, and 21-28°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-95 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent, and 75-90 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.