Fog blankets most parts of the UAE

Foggy Dubai morning. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: While the temperatures are decreasing, the humidity remains high in the UAE.

Due to the humidity, foggy conditions returned on October 23 morning across the UAE, and the weather bureau issued yellow and red alerts.

The National Center of Meteorology has warned UAE residents about fog and mist formation and issued yellow and red alerts as well.

It was foggy around Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Umm al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully until the fog clears up.

The relative humidity is currently around 85 per cent in the UAE.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially eastern region. These clouds may be convective at times and expected to cause rain.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 22km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

Similar weather conditions, including the fog, are expected to stay until the weekend and the beginning of the week ahead.