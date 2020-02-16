An increase in humidity is expected at night with fog returning Monday morning

Foggy conditions started from midnight and are expected to continue till 10am today (Sunday, February 16, 2020). Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Drivers take precautions, as it is a foggy morning for UAE residents especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a yellow and red weather alert in internal and coastal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It was foggy around Al Ain airport, Al Ruwais and Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, and Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Minhad area in Dubai.

NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.

Such conditions started from midnight and are expected to continue till 10am today.

As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Monday with a chance of fog formation especially over western areas.

According to NCM, skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, across the emirates

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 16 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.