UAE residents can expect foggy conditions in parts of Abu Dhabi, while the weather is expected to be sunny and partly cloudy across the emirates.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions. Thick fog was reported over Al Rahbah, Al Samha, Al Hamra, Al Shawamek, Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi.
Today’s weather according to the NCM, will be sunny and partly cloudy at times over some areas, with convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 47.2 °C in Hamim (Al Dhafrah area) at 14.45 UAE local time.
Humidity will increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.