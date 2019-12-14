Along with a light breeze, temperatures across the country are forecast to be pleasant

Light scattered rain across the UAE. Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News

The UAE will have overcast skies with a chance of rainfall in some areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology, there will be: "Partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the sea and some Northern and Eastern areas, with a probability of rainfall." Areas such as Jais mountains, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm al Quwain, Ajman, and some parts of Sharjah are most likely to see rain.

Rainfall was also reported late last night in the Jais Mountains.

While the sea is expected to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea during most of the day, the NCM website announced that convective clouds may also cause rough seas for a few hours. According to the alert: "Convective clouds formation at times with fresh winds, reaching 45Km/h and rough sea with wave height 5 – 7ft offshore in Oman Sea, from 8 pm, Friday to 9am Saturday".

A yellow alert was also issued telling people to be aware and on the lookout for rain, if they are planning outdoor activities.

Along with a light breeze, temperatures across the country will be pleasant, reaching a maximum of 25-29 °C in internal areas, 23-26 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas, reaching up to 16-20 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 29.8 °C in Mezaira at at 2:30pm.