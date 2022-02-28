Dubai: The last day of February will see cloudy to partly cloudy skies at times with a chance of rainfall in some areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology, clouds will be seen "at times especially over some Northern and Eastern areas".
The NCM usually monitors cloud formation over the country for cloud seeding, which is conducted to increase rainfall in the region.
Today, a significant drop in temperatures is also expected, the UAE weather bureau has said.
The NCM added that minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 16-20°C, today. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 12-17°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 9-13°C.
Maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 26-30°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C, and 17-23°C in the mountainous regions.
The minimum temperature recorded today was 3.1 °C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 3.30am.
Humidity will increase by night and Tuesday morning causing a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds are expected at times especially over the sea.
The sea will be rough becoming moderately turbulent by evening in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.