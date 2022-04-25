Dubai: While temperatures will be high across the country today, some parts will see partly cloudy weather.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there is a chance of rainfall over the Eastern and some internal areas of the country.
The NCM predicted that there is a chance of convective clouds formation, which maybe associated with rainfall today and tomorrow, over the Eastern and some internal areas of the country.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 43°C. And, the lowest will be between 16 and 22°C. It will be 35 and 40 °C in the coastal areas and islands while 27 and 32°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.3°C in Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 3pm.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 20°C in Ras Al Khaimah Internal Airport at 5am.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially Westward, causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds in direction of Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate maybe rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The weather forecast from Wednesday to Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas especially west and southward extending over some coastal areas and the islands.