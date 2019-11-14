Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE: It may rain in the UAE today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology's website: "A chance of convective clouds may be associated with rainfall..."

Motorists are advised to be extremely vigilant and drive carefully. An alert was issued with a warning of winds "causing blowing dust and poor visibility...".

It would be better to avoid beach trips in the morning, the forecast also warned of "rough sea at times in Arabian Gulf with wave height 6ft offshore over some western coastal areas between 7.00am and 11.00am today."

Overall, pleasant weather is expected. In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) added that it will be mostly clear and partly cloudy. Mercury is expected to hit highs close to 28-33 degrees celsius in the internal areas of the country. Minimum temperature was recorded at 14-18 degrees celsius. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C and 21-27°C in mountainous areas.