Dubai: Planning a picnic this evening? The weather will be perfect for it with partly cloudy and pleasant weather in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, cloudy weather and a possibility of rain is expected in the nothern and eastern parts of the UAE, as well as the islands.
According the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times on Monday, with a chance of rainfall especially over Northern, Eastern areas, and islands."
Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and the surrounding regions have been recieving rainfall over the last few weeks. On Sunday evening scattered rainfall was reported over Sharjah.
Temperatures see a dip. In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 32-35°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 34-37°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 20-27°C.
Minimum temperatures at night will fall to 21-25°C in coastal regions, 17-21°C in the internal parts of country, and in the mountainous regions, temperatures will drop to 15-20°C.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded yesterday was 11.6°C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 6.45am.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds through the day, especially wehere cloudy."
The NCM added that relative humidity will increase towards night and is expected to hit 80 - 85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: ". Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea along the UAE's coastle will be relatively calm to moderate, the NCM added.