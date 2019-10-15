Dubai skyline on a cloudy day. (File photo) Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy weather predicted in the UAE today.

According to the daily weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, cloud cover will increase during the day and this can be associated with rainfall over some parts of the country.

Strong winds will also blow at a speed of 18 to 26km/h.

These winds might carry dust with them so take precautions if you’re prone to allergies.

The relative humidity will be between 60 to 85 per cent tonight and Daly morning tomorrow so wear lighter materials to avoid feeling stuffy.