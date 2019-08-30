Check out the weather on Friday, August 30 across the UAE

(File) Children play on Ajman beach. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect overcast skies on Friday, especially in the afternoons.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather is expected to be cloudy in some parts of the country.

If you’re taking advantage of the long weekend and are going on a road trip, weather seems favourable.

Humidity levels are slightly high and are between 60 to 70 per cent. If you’re heading outdoors, especially in the evening, wear lighter materials to beat the heat.

According the weather report, this humidity will continue till Saturday.

Additionally, winds will also be blowing at a speed of 18 to 28km/h and might pick up blowing dust with it. Dusty conditions can hamper visibility so take precautions if you’re driving.

If you’re prone to allergies, we advise you to keep a face mask handy, to protect against any irritants in the air.

Will it be warm in the day? Yes it might. High temperatures will be between 40 to 45C.

Since it’s the long weekend, there are plenty of activities, both indoor and outdoor, taking place in the UAE.