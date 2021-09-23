Dubai: It’s going to be a hot day with cloudy skies and high humidity in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah. Cloud formation is expected to especially increase in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 38 °C ‐ 42 °C.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning over northern areas such as Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.