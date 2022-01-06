Dubai: UAE residents woke up to pleasant weather with cool breezes and cloudy skies on Thursday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially coastal area and islands. UAE residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman will experience cloudy skies.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 7°C.
Dubai is currently at 22°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –35 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
If you are planning a trip to the beach, be careful as the sea is expected to be very rough.