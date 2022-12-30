Dubai: It's a chilly morning in the UAE today, after rains hit different parts of the country in the past week.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather continues to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over some Western coastal areas and islands, with a chance of light rainfall on Saturday morning. Temperature tends to increase slightly. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 23 and 27°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 10 to 18°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 4.5°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 7.45pm.
The highest temperature was recorded at 26.2°C in Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 1.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Northwesterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate and rough Westward by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.