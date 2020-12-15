UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates. It is mostly sunny in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Today’s weather forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology will be fair to partly cloudy at times especially Westward. The humidity level is at 39% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Temperatures tend to increase slightly at night.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.