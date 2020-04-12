Winds expected to cause dust and sand to blow

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of rainfall today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) skies will be looking partly cloudy over some areas during the daytime, with a chance rainfall by the afternoon in eastern regions like Fujairah.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 31 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

It is also expected to be dusty and hazy today, hindering visibility on the roads.