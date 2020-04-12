Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of rainfall today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) skies will be looking partly cloudy over some areas during the daytime, with a chance rainfall by the afternoon in eastern regions like Fujairah.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 31 °C.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
It is also expected to be dusty and hazy today, hindering visibility on the roads.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slightly rough at times and the Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.